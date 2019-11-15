Iran attack: US troops targeted with ballistic missiles

At least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq have been hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles, according to the US Department of Defence.

Iranian state TV says the attack is retaliation after the country’s top commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad, on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon says at least two sites were attacked, in Irbil and Al-Asad.

It is unclear if there have been any casualties.

The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” White House spokeswoman.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the attack was in retaliation for the death of Soleimani on Friday.