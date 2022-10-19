Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia

[Source: Reuters]

Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones.

This move is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers.

A deal was agreed on October 6th when Iran’s First Vice President, two senior officials from Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council visited Moscow for talks with Russia about the delivery of the weapons.

The Iranian diplomat rejected assertions by Western officials that such transfers breach a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution.