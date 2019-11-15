Home

Investigators work to determine crash cause

@BBCWorld
January 28, 2020 6:44 am

US investigators are working to determine the causes of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant in California on Sunday.

There were no survivors from the crash which happened in foggy weather. Investigators are expected to focus on this and on any mechanical failures that may have occurred.

Nine people died in the crash, including Bryant’s daughter, Gianna.

Article continues after advertisement

He was considered to be one of the greatest players in the game’s history.

