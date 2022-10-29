Intruder attacks Pelosi’s husband, calling, ‘Where is Nancy’

[Photo Credit: AP News]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

Forty-two-year-old David DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker’s office said. His doctors expect a full recovery.

Biden quickly called Speaker Pelosi with support after the “horrible attack,” and Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress condemned the assault.

“The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “The president continues to condemn all violence.”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tweeted he was “horrified and disgusted” by the assault.

The nation’s political rhetoric has become increasingly alarming, with ominous threats to lawmakers at an all-time high. The House speaker and other congressional leaders are provided 24-hour security, and increasingly more other members now receive police protection. This, as crime and public safety, have emerged as top issues for voters in the election.

In San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2.30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief William Scott.

Investigators believe the intruder gained entry to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighbourhood by breaking through glass-panelled doors, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Inside, police discovered the 42-year-old suspect, David DePape, and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer, Scott said. DePape yanked the hammer from Pelosi and began beating him with it before being subdued by offices and arrested, Scott said.

Police said a motive for Friday’s intrusion was still to be determined, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that DePape targeted Pelosi’s home. Those people were not authorized to talk publicly about an ongoing probe and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The speaker was in Washington, where she had just returned this week after being abroad and had been scheduled to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event Saturday night for the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign. Pelosi cancelled her appearance.

Paul Pelosi’s condition was not immediately available, but Speaker Pelosi’s office has said he would recover.

DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

An address listed for him in the Bay Area college town of Berkeley led to a post box at a UPS Store.

DePape was known locally as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against laws requiring people to be clothed in public

Gene DePape, the suspect’s stepfather, said the suspect lived with him in Canada until he was 14 and was a quiet boy.

“He was reclusive,” said Gene DePape, adding, “He was never violent.”

The stepfather said he hadn’t seen DePape since 2003 and tried to get in touch with him several times over the years without success.

Lawmakers from both parties reacted with shock and expressed their good wishes to the Pelosi family.

“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy reached out to the speaker “to check in on Paul and said he’s praying for a full recovery,” spokesman Mark Bednar said.