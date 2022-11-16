Internet connectivity falls to 67% in Ukraine

Smoke rises over Lviv [Source: BBC News]

Internet monitoring group Netblocks has said Ukraine is currently experiencing “major internet disruption” with live metrics showing that national connectivity is at 67% of previous levels.

The strikes appear to have targeted energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Reports say electricity is part-suspended in several regions and cities including Odesa, while the western city of Zhitomyr has none at all. Almost all of the western region of Termopil also has no power supply.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, said 80% of the city was without electricity, so there was no heating or hot water (at a time when temperatures are low).

Internet connectivity and the wider energy supply have also been disrupted in nearby Moldova because of the Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian energy system, says that country’s Deputy Prime Minister, Andrei Spinu.