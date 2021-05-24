Home

World

International Criminal Court to investigate invasion

RNZ
March 1, 2022 8:34 am

The International Criminal Court will open an investigation into alleged war crime conducted by Russia in Ukraine.

“There is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine,” Karim AA Khan, the ICC prosecutor has said.

Khan says that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of his Office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian representatives have concluded talks held in Belarus aimed at brokering peace amid the ongoing conflict.

Both sides will return to their capital cities for consultation ahead of a second round of talks, which could take place in the coming days, the Reuters news agency cites Belarus’ Belta news as saying.

 

