World

Intel agencies scour reams of genetic data from Wuhan lab in COVID origins hunt

CNN
August 6, 2021 5:10 pm
[Source: CNN]

US intelligence agencies are digging through a treasure trove of genetic data that could be key to uncovering the origins of the coronavirus — as soon as they can decipher it.

This giant catalog of information contains genetic blueprints drawn from virus samples studied at the lab in Wuhan, China which some officials believe may have been the source of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s unclear exactly how or when US intelligence agencies gained access to the information.

Translating the mountain of raw data into usable information presents a range of challenges, including harnessing enough computing power to process it all.

Intelligence agencies also need government scientists skilled enough to interpret complex genetic sequencing data and who have the proper security clearance.

They also need to speak Mandarin, since the information is written in Chinese with a specialized vocabulary.

