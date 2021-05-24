Inspiration4 amateur astronauts return to Earth after three days

Four space tourists have splashed down successfully in the Atlantic Ocean after three days orbiting Earth.

They are the first all-civilian team to achieve this feat.

The Inspiration4 crew left on a SpaceX capsule from Florida on Wednesday, and landed off the state’s coast after 19:00 local time (23:00 GMT) on Saturday.

Four parachutes slowed the capsule’s descent before it landed in the water, where SpaceX boats sped to retrieve it.

The Inspiration4 team was led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, chief executive of the e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments Inc, who acted as mission “commander”.

He had paid an undisclosed sum – estimated by Time magazine to be about $200 million (£145 million) – to fellow billionaire Elon Musk for all four seats aboard the Crew Dragon.