Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified|Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong|Ministry ramps up COVID testing|Cunningham woman tests positive for COVID-19|COVID-19 restrictions for Viti Levu|FEO defers trade union elections|Cunningham family in isolation|Labasa hospital places COVID-19 restrictions|Don’t panic, Fijians told|No outbound shipping services from Viti Levu|Respect privacy says Dr Fong|Health authorities locate taxi driver|CCTV cameras mounted to assist police|Mulomulo COVID-19 border relocated|MOH conducting spot checks on Nadi businesses|Businesses told to comply with COVID safety guidelines|Police on high alert in Naicabecabe village|Resort worker had contact tracing app disabled|Soldier handled baggage in quarantine|Drivers still not located|Areas identified to decentralize the main markets|One-off COVID-19 relief assistance to open next week|Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|
Full Coverage

World

Indonesian submarine goes missing north of Bali

BBC
April 22, 2021 6:30 am

An Indonesian navy submarine has gone missing with 53 people on board, military officials say.

The submarine was conducting a drill north of the island of Bali on Wednesday, but it failed to report back and contact was lost.

Indonesia’s military chief said warships had been dispatched to find the KRI Nanggala-402 vessel.

Article continues after advertisement

Officials have called on Australia and Singapore to help in the search. The countries have not publicly commented.

The German-made submarine is thought to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (100km) off the coast of Bali early on Wednesday morning.

“[The navy] is currently searching for it. We know the area but it’s quite deep,” First Admiral Julius Widjojono told AFP news agency.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.