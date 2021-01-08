Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 'black boxes' located

“Black boxes” from a passenger plane that crashed into the sea soon after take-off in Indonesia on Saturday have been located, officials say.

Navy divers are confident that they will be able retrieve the two flight recorders when the search operation resumes on Monday.

Aircraft parts and human remains have been found.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 was carrying 62 people when it vanished from radar on its journey to Borneo.

“We have located the position of the black boxes, both of them,” said Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of Indonesia’s transport safety committee, quoted by AFP earlier on Sunday.

“Divers will start looking for them now and hopefully it won’t be long before we get them.”

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, or black boxes as they are often called, store data about planes. They can provide vital information in air accident investigations.