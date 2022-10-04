Indonesia presses for answers after deadly soccer stampede

[Source: reuters]

Indonesia has set up an independent team to investigate a crowd crush at a soccer stadium that killed 125 people, including 32 children, as the country’s human rights commission questioned the police use of tear gas.

Panic-stricken spectators stampeded as they tried to escape the overpacked stadium in Malang, East Java, on Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse fans from the losing home side who ran onto the pitch at the end of the BRI Liga 1 match in the domestic league.

At least 32 of the victims were children aged between 3 and 17, Nahar, an official at the Ministry Of Women Empowerment And Child Protection, said.

Most of the 125 people who died were trampled upon or suffocated.