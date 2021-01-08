Indonesia hopes to retrieve black boxes

Indonesian divers are due to resume the search for the black boxes of a passenger plane that crashed into the sea soon after take-off on Saturday.

The Sri-wi-jaya Air Boeing 737 was carrying 62 people when it vanished from the radar on its journey to Borneo.

Search teams have already found aircraft parts and human remains.

Officials have also pinpointed the location of the black boxes, which store data about planes and can provide vital information to investigators.

An investigator with Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee says authorities hoped to find the black boxes on Monday.

He added that it was possible that the plane broke apart when it hit waters, based on debris found so far.