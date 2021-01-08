Home

Indonesia divers search wreckage as black box hunt resumes

BBC
January 12, 2021 7:41 am

The Indonesian navy has released footage of divers searching through the wreckage of a passenger plane.

The plane crashed into the sea at the weekend as the hunt for its black boxes resumes.

Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 left Jakarta with 62 people on board, but vanished from the radar on its way to Borneo island on Saturday.

Search teams have found aircraft parts and human remains and believe they know where the black boxes are located.

The first victim has been identified.

Okky Bisma, a 29-year-old flight attendant on the plane, was identified by his fingerprints, officials said late on Monday.

 

