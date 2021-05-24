Home

World

Indonesia criticises 'unfair' deal to end deforestation

| @BBCWorld
November 5, 2021 3:51 pm
[Source: BBC]

Indonesia has criticised the terms of a global deal to end deforestation by 2030, signalling that the country may not abide by it.

Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said the authorities could not “promise what we can’t do”.

She said forcing Indonesia to commit to zero deforestation by 2030 was “clearly inappropriate and unfair”.

Despite President Joko Widodo signing the forest deal, she said development remained Indonesia’s top priority.

The deal, agreed between more than 100 world leaders, was announced on Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. It was the event’s first major announcement.

It promises to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, and includes almost £14bn ($19.2bn) of public and private funds.

