Indonesia court sentences Islamic school teacher to death for raping 13 students

An Indonesian court handed down a death sentence on Monday to a teacher for raping 13 girls at an Islamic school, upholding an appeal by prosecutors for the death penalty after he had initially received a sentence of life in prison.

The case of the teacher has shocked Indonesia and shone a spotlight on the need to protect children from sexual violence in the country’s religious boarding schools.

After he was sentenced to life in jail in February, prosecutors who had called for the death penalty filed an appeal.

Between 2016 and 2021, the teacher sexually groomed the 13 girls, who were between 12 and 16 years old, and impregnated eight of his victims.

Some suffered injuries from his rape.