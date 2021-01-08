Home

Indonesia Boeing 737 passenger plane crash site found

BBC News
January 10, 2021 4:24 pm
Picture Credit: Reuters

Indonesian authorities say they have found the location where they believe a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed.

It said that the plane crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from the country’s capital Jakarta on Saturday.

The Sriwijaya Air jet was carrying 62 people when it disappeared from radars four minutes into its journey to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province.

More than 10 ships have now been deployed to the site with navy divers.

Investigators are analyzing items they believe to be wreckage.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended overnight but were due to resume early on Sunday.

The aircraft is not a 737 Max, the Boeing model that was grounded from March 2019 until last December following two deadly crashes.

