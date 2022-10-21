Indonesia bans all syrup, liquid medicines after 99 child deaths

[Source: Aljazeera]

The deaths of nearly 100 children in Indonesia have prompted the country to suspend sales of all syrup and liquid medication.

It comes just weeks after a cough syrup in The Gambia was linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children.

Indonesia says some syrup medicine was found to contain ingredients linked to acute kidney injuries, which has killed 99 young children this year.

It is not clear if the medicine were imported or locally produced.

Indonesian health officials have reported around 200 cases of AKI in children, most of who were aged under five.