Indonesia aiming to control foot-and-mouth disease outbreak by the end of the year

Indonesian officials say they have budgeted on procuring 29 million foot-and-mouth disease vaccines. [Source: abc News]

Indonesian officials say they hope to bring the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak under control by the end of the year through the rollout of vaccinations.

Indonesia’s Foot-and-Mouth Disease Task Force told international media there had been more than 450,000 cases of FMD confirmed or suspected across 22 of the country’s 37 provinces.

There has been no new reported infections in four of the 22 affected provinces, including Bali, where all 556 infected cattle have died or been slaughtered.