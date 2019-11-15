India's Taj Mahal closure hurting tourism industry

Some of India’s popular monuments have reopened for the first time in more than three months.

However its most famous – the Taj Mahal – and others in the city of Agra remain closed.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has continued to rise, and the area around the Taj Mahal is under quarantine.

India has surpassed Russia as the third-worst affected country, with nearly 700,000 cases and 20,000 deaths.