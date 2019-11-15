Home

India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients

| @BBCWorld
April 2, 2020 7:13 am

In an 8,000 sq ft  facility in the western Indian city of Pune, a bunch of young engineers are racing against time to develop a low-cost ventilator.

These  could save thousands of lives if the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms the country’s hospitals.

These engineers – from some of India’s top engineering schools – belong to a barely two-year-old start-up which makes water-less robots that clean solar plants.

Last year, Nocca Robotics had a modest turnover of 2.7 million rupees ($36,000; £29,000). The average age of the mechanical, electronic and aerospace engineers who work for the firm is 26.

India, by most estimates, only has 48,000 ventilators. Nobody quite knows how many of these breathing assistance machines are working. But it is a fair assumption that all those available are being used in intensive care units on existing patients with other diseases.

