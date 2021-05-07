Home

India's holiest river is swollen with COVID victims

| @BBCWorld
May 19, 2021 2:06 pm
Funeral pyres are lit by the Ganges in Allahabad, where bodies have been washing downstream for days [Source: BBC]

India’s holiest river, the Ganges, has been swollen with bodies in recent days.

Hundreds of corpses have been found floating in the river or buried in the sand of its banks.

Those who live close to where they have washed up, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, fear they are Covid-19 victims.

India has been overwhelmed by a devastating second wave of the pandemic in recent weeks. It has recorded more than 25 million cases and 275,000 deaths, but experts say the real death toll is several times higher.

The bodies on the river banks, taken together with funeral pyres burning round-the-clock and cremation grounds running out of space, tell the story of a death toll unseen and unacknowledged in official data.

The BBC spoke to local reporters, officials, and eyewitnesses in some of the worst affected districts of Uttar Pradesh and found that behind the story of the floating bodies lies traditional beliefs, poverty, and a pandemic killing people at lightning speed.

