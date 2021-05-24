Home

India's 'Flying Sikh' dies from COVID

June 19, 2021 4:47 pm
One of India's greatest athletes, Milkha Singh [Source: indianexpress]

One of India’s greatest athletes, Milkha Singh, has died from Covid-related complications, aged 91.

Popularly known as “the Flying Sikh”, Singh won four Asian gold medals and finished fourth in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

In 2013, his story was turned into the Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag – Run Milkha Run.

Singh’s wife, Nirmal Kaur, a former volleyball captain, also died with Covid earlier this week, aged 85.

Singh had contracted Covid-19 last month and died of complications from the disease in a hospital in the northern city of Chandigarh late on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to the athlete, who has been described as independent India’s first sporting superstar.

Singh’s exploits on the track and field are legendary in India. He won five golds in international athletic championships and was awarded the Helms World Trophy in 1959 for winning 77 of his 80 international races. He also won India’s first Commonwealth gold in 1958.

Singh grew up in a small village in what, during his childhood, was still British India.

As a young boy who lived in a remote village in Multan province, he saw his parents and seven siblings murdered during the Partition of India and the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

As his father fell, his last words were “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, exhorting his son to run for his life.

The boy ran – first to save his life, and then to win medals.

Arriving in India as an orphan in 1947, he took to petty crime and did odd jobs for survival until he found a place in the army. It was there that he discovered his athletic abilities.

