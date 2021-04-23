India’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000

India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday as it battles a devastating second wave.

Some 3,523 deaths were officially recorded in the past 24 hours – but the real figure is thought to be far higher as many fatalities go unreported.

At one hospital in Delhi, several people died on Saturday when critically ill patients were left without oxygen for about 80 minutes before re-supply tankers arrived.

A patient’s son told Reuters that the hospital could not supply oxygen to his mother.

“I went downstairs at the hospital but they said they won’t be able to give me any oxygen cylinder because they don’t have any either.”

India had previously focused on vaccinating frontline workers and the over-45s. The country is facing acute shortages of medical oxygen and hospital beds, as a devastating second wave of COVID-19 batters its health system.

Since the pandemic began, India has confirmed more than 19 million cases – second only to the US. It has also reported more than 200,000 deaths.