Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police to shut down non-compliant supermarkets | 20,000 requests for food rations|30 people arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions|FCCC records spike in rent increment complaints|FNPF extends lockdown relief|COVID-19 amplifies LGBTIQ person’s vulnerability|Four more test positive|Makoi a priority for Police|Police close down construction site|Essential businesses may qualify for movement pass|Fijians receive food rations|FCCC warns supermarkets against unethical selling practices|Senior police officers visit checkpoints|Supermarkets warned to stop conditional selling|Nawamagi Village takes proactive measures|PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules|Ration packs requests coming in|Food ration helpline activated|86 arrests in 24 hours|Police to come down hard on Fijians for COVID breach|Cargo shipment under strict protocols|Two test positive as CDC resumes testing|Food ration helpline to open after midday|Church leaders urged to lead by example|Manager arrested for operating non-essential business|
Full Coverage

World

India's COVID crisis hits Covax vaccine-sharing scheme

| @BBCWorld
May 17, 2021 12:55 pm
[Source: BBC]

The international scheme to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines is 140 million doses short because of India’s continuing Covid crisis.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the largest single supplier to the Covax scheme, has made none of its planned shipments since exports were suspended in March.

The UN children’s agency Unicef buys and distributes vaccines for Covax.

Article continues after advertisement

It is urging leaders of G7 nations and EU states to share their doses.

They are due to meet in the UK next month.

Unicef says data it has commissioned suggests that together this group of countries could donate around 153 million doses, while still meeting their commitments to vaccinate their own populations.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.