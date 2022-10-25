Indians celebrate Rishi Sunak’s rise to UK PM

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, 42, is a practising Hindu and is known to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. [Photo Credit: Aljazeera]

Rishi Sunak is poised to formally take over from Liz Truss as the UK’s prime minister on Tuesday.

Many Indians are delighted at the prospect of Rishi Sunak becoming the first person of Indian origin to become British prime minister, just as Hindus across the world celebrate Diwali.

Sunak is set to take the top job after his rivals Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race to replace Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party.

Truss quit after a month and a half in the job as her support evaporated. Sunak is poised to formally take over as prime minister on Tuesday.

Sunak’s expected rise to the premiership had already made it onto the front pages of most Indian newspapers – alongside the Indian cricket team’s win over archrivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match late on Sunday.

Some Indians said on social media that Sunak becoming prime minister this year would be even more special as India recently celebrated 75 years of its independence from British colonial rule.

“This [Diwali] is very special for India’s magnificent cricket victory and in all likelihood, Rishi Sunak, a person of Indian origin, a practising Hindu and our own Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, becoming prime minister of UK,” Chennai resident D Muthukrishnan wrote on Twitter, referring to the founder of Indian software giant Infosys Ltd.

Sunak, a former chancellor of the Exchequer, is a practising Hindu and is known to celebrate the festival of lights. He has also been photographed lighting candles outside No 11 Downing Street to mark the occasion.

Indians typically take immense pride when those who trace their roots to the nation of 1.4 billion people do well abroad, including figures such as US Vice President Kamala Harris, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Some Indians are hoping for closer British-Indian ties if Sunak does become prime minister.