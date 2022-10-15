Indiana teacher with 'kill list' charged with intimidation

[Source: 1News]

A fifth-grade teacher at a school in northwestern Indiana has been charged with felony intimidation after allegedly telling a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff.

Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder”, according to Lake County court documents.

Officials at her school immediately confronted her and escorted her from the building once they learned of the threat two days ago, the Diocese of Gary mentioned in a message to parents.

It wasn’t clear whether Carrasquillo has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against her.