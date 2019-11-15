Indiana child, dad shot when gun discharges while wrestling

A four-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition today after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said.

The Herald-Times reported that the two were playing wrestling yesterday on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, when the gun — which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back — fell and discharged one shot.

The boy and his father were both shot in the head, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Article continues after advertisement

The boy was taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he was listed in critical condition.