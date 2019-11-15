Home

Indian troops kill top Kashmir rebel commander Riyaz Naikoo

Aljazeera
May 7, 2020 11:16 am
Naikoo addressing people during the funeral of Shariq Ahmad, a Kashmiri rebel killed by Indian forces. [Source: Aljazeera]

Indian troops killed four rebel fighters in gun battles in Indian-administered Kashmir, including the senior commander of the biggest separatist group fighting New Delhi in the disputed Himalayan region.

Hundreds of Indian soldiers launched an operation late on Tuesday after receiving intelligence that the commander is hiding in a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The commander’s death is being seen as a major victory for India’s counterinsurgency efforts and is likely to spark more unrest in the disputed region.

Troops blasted at least two civilian homes with explosives, a common tactic employed by Indian troops in Kashmir.

