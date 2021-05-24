Indian students stranded in Ukraine desperately seek help

Indian students stranded in Ukraine’s big cities and at the border are frantically sending messages asking their government to evacuate them.

“We are hoping the Indian government will do something for students like us who are stuck in Kyiv and Kharkiv, either by arranging flights or by the embassy helping us get to the border,” one student told BBC Punjabi.

India has evacuated hundreds of students since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Students who crossed the border into Romania and Hungary have left on special evacuation flights arranged by the Indian government.

Article continues after advertisement

@ndtvfeed pls help them to raise their voice. There’s no member of the @eoiromania on the Ukraine-Romania border. They’re being too irresponsible. Pls help in reaching out to the Indian Govt. The students were also beaten by the officers there. pic.twitter.com/RgQsaokts1 — Waqquar Alam Khan (@m_waqq_r) February 27, 2022

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has been tweeting regularly, asking its stranded citizens to stay “patient and safe” as it attempts to evacuate all of them.

On Monday, It advised those stuck in Kyiv to proceed to railway stations where there were special trains for evacuees.

Some students have praised the government’s efforts, saying embassy officials provided them with food and water when they were finally able to make it to evacuation points. But others say the government needs to do more to help them leave Ukraine, and to prevent the harassment they say they are facing at border checkpoints.

Some students have alleged that they were harassed at the border with Poland by Ukrainian guards. They say the guards beat them with rods and even pulled the hair of female students and stopped them from crossing over.

My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this. GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can’t abandon our own people. pic.twitter.com/MVzOPWIm8D — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 28, 2022

A video circulating on social media shows a guard kicking a man’s suitcase, although it is unclear if the man was of Indian origin.

Many others say they have been stuck for hours in their cars on the way to the border, unable to cross over and reach evacuation points.