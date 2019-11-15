Indian students injured in university violence

Police in India have entered the campus of one of the country’s most prestigious universities after reports of masked men attacking students.

About 20 students are said to have been injured at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the capital Delhi.

Images on Indian TV show masked people wielding sticks and the student union president bleeding from a head wound.

The cause of the trouble is unclear. The university recently saw protests over a controversial citizenship law.

The student union blamed the latest violence on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing student body linked to India’s governing BJP political party. However, the ABVP said that its members had been attacked by left-wing groups, and some had been injured.