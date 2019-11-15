World
Indian police officer's hand chopped off in sword attack during coronavirus lockdown
CNN
April 14, 2020 1:31 pm
Barricades are seen in Chandigarh, India, during a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. [Source: CNN]
An Indian policeman’s hand was chopped off with a sword and six other officers were severely injured when they were attacked while enforcing coronavirus lockdown measures in northern Punjab.
The severed left hand of Harjit Singh, an assistant sub inspector for Punjab Police, was later reattached to his wrist following nearly eight hours of surgery.
The attack took place when a vehicle carrying seven men — who belong to the minority Sikh warrior sect known as the Nihangs — was stopped at a barricade.
Article continues after advertisement
When police asked the men for valid travel passes, one of them took out a sword and cut off Singh’s hand.
Following an hour-long operation police arrested the seven accused men.