Indian embassy staff arrested over 'hit-and-run' in Islamabad

Pakistan arrested two Indian High Commission employees in Islamabad over an alleged hit-and-run, in which a man was reportedly critically injured.

The two members of staff were caught trying to flee the scene of the incident in the capital.

The pedestrian reportedly run over by their BMW car early on Monday was taken to hospital.

India summoned Pakistan’s envoy in Delhi in protest at the arrests.

The two men were released late on Monday.

Earlier, officials in India said the two members of High Commission staff – named by Islamabad police as Silvades Paul, a driver, and security officer Dawamu Brahamu – had gone missing in Pakistan.

They had apparently set off to a meeting but never arrived.