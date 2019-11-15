Home

Indian celebrities are donating millions of dollars to help with the coronavirus crisis

CNN
March 30, 2020 6:06 pm
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar [Source: CNN]

Some of India’s most prominent personalities are reaching deep into their pockets to contribute to the country’s coronavirus relief fund.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of PM CARES, a dedicated national fund to deal with emergency and distress situations — including the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s in addition to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, a pre-existing nationwide endowment that was already set up for emergencies.

Within days of the announcement, millions of dollars have been donated to PM CARES by actors, sports stars and business leaders.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said on Twitter that he had made a donation equivalent to $3.3 million.

