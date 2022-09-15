India women and Muslims earn less due to discrimination

Indian work places are dominated by men.

Indian women face discrimination in the job market and earn less than men even when they have the same qualifications and experience, a new report says.

Oxfam India’s Discrimination Report 2022 blames “societal and employers’ prejudices” for women’s lower wages.

Other marginalised communities also suffered discrimination in the job market, the report found.

These included those at the bottom of the caste system, tribespeople and members of the Muslim community.

“Discrimination in the labour market is when people with identical capabilities are treated differently because of their identity or social backgrounds,” Amitabh Behar, Oxfam India’s CEO, said.

“The inequality for women and other social categories is not just due to poor access to education or work experience but because of discrimination.”

Researchers from Oxfam looked at government data on jobs, wages, health and access to agricultural credit among various social groups from 2004 to 2020 and used statistical models to quantify discrimination.

They found that every month on average, men earned 4,000 rupees ($50; £44) more than women, non-Muslims earned 7,000 rupees more than Muslims and those at the bottom of the caste system and tribespeople made 5,000 rupees less compared to others.

India is often called out for its mistreatment of women – hundreds of thousands of female foetuses are aborted annually, leading to a terribly skewed sex ratio. And from the time of their birth, a majority of women face discrimination, prejudice, violence and neglect that can continue all their lives.

It’s also well known that there is gender inequality in the labour force, with far fewer women in the workforce generally.