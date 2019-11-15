Home

India will extend coronavirus lockdown until 3 May

April 15, 2020 6:46 am

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown until 3 May to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement comes on what was to be the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March.

“I salute all you citizens,” Mr Modi said in a televised address, thanking Indians for their support in the fight against the virus.

India has reported 8,988 active cases and 339 deaths so far.

Under the lockdown, only essential businesses – such as groceries and pharmacies – are allowed to remain open. City transport services are limited to emergency staff and those with special travel passes. All trains and flights have been suspended.

