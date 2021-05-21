Home

India top court criticises vaccination drive

| @BBCWorld
June 3, 2021 5:38 pm
India has administered more than 220 million doses since it began vaccinating in mid-January. [Source: BBC]

India’s Supreme Court has sharply criticized the federal government over its coronavirus vaccination programme.

The judges asked the government to explain why it was mandatory to register on an app for getting a jab.

The court said this would hamper vaccinations across rural India where internet access is difficult.

The judges also questioned whether the federal policy was making individual states compete against each other for vaccines.

India has administered more than 220 million doses since it began vaccinating in mid-January, but so far only 3% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

