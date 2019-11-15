World
India to loosen lockdown despite record cases
BBC
May 31, 2020 7:55 am
India has announced plans to further ease a strict national lockdown even as the country reported a record daily rise in new coronavirus cases.
From 8 June, restaurants, hotels, shopping centres and places of worship will be allowed to re-open in many areas in the first stage of a three-phase plan.
Weeks later, probably in July, schools and colleges will resume teaching.
But areas with high numbers of Covid-19 cases will remain under tight lockdown.
The plan comes after India registered a new record single-day rise in confirmed infections, with nearly 8,000 cases reported on Saturday.
In total India has recorded some 174,500 cases and nearly 5,000 deaths.
