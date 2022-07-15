India to give free booster doses to adults for 75 days

[Source: BBC]

India has announced free booster Covid vaccine doses for all adults for 75 days starting this week.

A federal minister said the time period was to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence on 15 August.

Until now, only frontline workers, health workers and people above 60 years were eligible for free booster doses. Others had to pay for it.

The move comes days after India cut the gap between the second and third doses of the vaccine to six months from nine.

The announcement is expected to expand coverage of the booster dose – or precaution dose as India calls it – in the country.