India to export Covid vaccines 'within weeks'

| @BBCWorld
January 6, 2021 7:33 am
India has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccine. [Photo: BBC]

India will begin exporting locally-made coronavirus vaccines within a fortnight of their launch, a foreign ministry official has told the BBC.

The official dismissed reports that India would ban exports of vaccines it is producing to meet local demand.

India makes about 60% of vaccines globally and many countries are eagerly waiting for it to begin shipping doses.

Article continues after advertisement

It has formally approved the emergency use of two vaccines as it prepares to begin giving jabs in January.

India plans one of the world’s biggest inoculation, seeking to immunise about 300 million people by July.

The country’s drugs regulator has given the green light to two vaccines – one developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University (Covishield) and one by local firm Bharat Biotech (Covaxin).

