India tells Chinese guests to stay away from car show

February 6, 2020 6:34 am

Chinese attendees are not welcome at India’s Auto Expo next week due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Chinese guests are prevented from attending the show because of “government policy” an Indian Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) spokeswoman said.

Yet Chinese cars will be on display.

Other events across Asia will be missing the large delegations that usually come from Chinese firms because of travel restrictions.

