India suspends three China business deals as border tensions rise

Authorities in India are hitting pause on more than $600 million in deals with Chinese companies in the wake of a deadly border clash with China.

Officials in the western Indian state of Maharashtra said Monday that they were reviewing agreements with three Chinese companies as they seek clarity from the Indian government on how — or whether — to proceed.

The preliminary agreements were announced last week as part of a local government initiative to help revive the Indian economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Growth in India was slowing long before the crisis, and GDP is projected to shrink this year for the first time since 1979.