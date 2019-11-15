India suspends most visas to halt coronavirus spread

India has announced that all visas, barring a select few categories, will be suspended for a month in order to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Visa free travel afforded to overseas citizens of the country has also been suspended until 15 April.

The move is expected to impact tourism, hotel and aviation industries in what will be more bad news for the slowing economy.

India has 60 confirmed cases of the virus, the health ministry says.

This number is expected to grow in coming days, as the results for tests conducted earlier become available.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday night, says that only diplomatic, official, employment and project visas will be exempt from the current restrictions, which will be reviewed again in a month.