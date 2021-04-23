Home

India surpasses 200,000 COVID deaths amid surge

| @BBCWorld
April 28, 2021 4:06 pm

India has seen more COVID cases in the last seven days than any other country in the world.

A ferocious second wave of infections has taken the death toll past the 200,000 mark.

People have died waiting for beds, as oxygen supplies run low and hospitals crumble under the strain of new patients.

From today all adults over the age of 18 can sign up for COVID vaccines in India – only 1.6% of the population is fully vaccinated so far.

