India sees increase in death toll

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News: India recorded 67,597 new cases of COVID -19 and related 1,188 fatalities Tuesday, recording a decrease in fresh infections but a rise in the death toll, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, of the 1,188 deaths, 733 were reported by Kerala which is reconciling its data as per government orders. These are demises that have been designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

In view of decreasing COVID-19 cases, several states and union territories have reopened schools for physical classes on Monday. Delhi, Kerala, Odisha and Gujarat were among others where schools have reopened. Children were seen wearing masks as they returned to school. Meanwhile, India’s single day infections dropped below 1 lakh, with the country reporting 83,876 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours on Monday, 8 am. The active cases now stand at 11,08,938, while the daily positivity rate is 7.25 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 895 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 5,02,874.

At the same time, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on the Cowin portal for COVID-19 vaccination. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that one of the nine identity documents including passport, Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter’s Card, Ration card can be produced for vaccination.

The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. Sputnik-Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V. The interim data of efficacy trial from Russia has shown 65.4 per cent efficacy, 21 days after immunisation.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former US ambassador to Canada said groups in the US must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America’s neighbour as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyse Ottawa’s downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa again on the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend.