India says no plans yet to implement NRC amid continuing protests

India’s Hindu nationalist government has said it is still weighing whether to roll out a nationwide citizenship registry amid continuing protests against a citizenship law that fast-tracks naturalisation for some religious minorities from three neighbouring countries but not Muslims.

The government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced last November that National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented to identify undocumented immigrants.

The official statement on Tuesday, made by MP Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in parliament, is a departure from comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s senior party leaders, including the home minister, Amit Shah.

The BJP’s manifesto for the 2019 national elections, which the party won in a landslide victory, also promised the citizenship registry in India.

Modi, however, recently backed away from the exercise after public pressure mounted with the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Millions of people have demonstrated in India’s major cities since the law was passed in December.