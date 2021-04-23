India says infections 'slowing down' as it passes 20 million cases

The number of new COVID infections in India has officially passed 20 million cases, even as the government says that infection rates are coming down.

India says infections have consistently dropped since 30 April, when it recorded more than 400,000 cases.

It reported 355,832 cases on Tuesday.

Experts say the number of deaths and infections are being underreported.

In the capital Delhi, an oxygen crunch has shown no signs of abating and people are struggling for treatment.

The city reported that 448 people died on Monday – another record toll.