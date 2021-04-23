Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No new cases in Fiji as 98 contacts of doctors identified|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|More yachts cruising to Savusavu soon|Ra province implements curfew|Tourism ministry focuses on recovery|FRA projects delayed|Vaccination drive continues in West|Businesses outside containment zones monitored|Fiji faces double threat: Dr Tudravu|Coordinated effort comes to light|SME’s determined to stay in business|Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu|A dip in a creek to avoid containment|Businesses outside containment areas can open|LTA suspends defensive driving courses|Transmission chain more widespread: Dr Fong|Doctors look for source that infected colleagues|Supermarkets not following protocol|careFiji app important for contact tracing: Dr Fong|No case spell over, as two doctors test positive|Hunt on for missing 7 of sevens team|Containment zones to remain until further notice|Food ration for lockdown period only: Dr Fong|Talks underway to re-open schools|Ministry records two new cases of COVID-19 in Lautoka|
Full Coverage

World

India says infections 'slowing down' as it passes 20 million cases

| @BBCWorld
May 4, 2021 5:56 pm
India produces thousands of tonnes of oxygen a day but a supply crunch has impacted the capital Delhi. [Source: BBC]

The number of new COVID infections in India has officially passed 20 million cases, even as the government says that infection rates are coming down.

India says infections have consistently dropped since 30 April, when it recorded more than 400,000 cases.

It reported 355,832 cases on Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Experts say the number of deaths and infections are being underreported.

In the capital Delhi, an oxygen crunch has shown no signs of abating and people are struggling for treatment.

The city reported that 448 people died on Monday – another record toll.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.