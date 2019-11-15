India PM Modi says military will keep borders secure

India has vowed to defend its border with military force if necessary, after 20 of its soldiers were killed in violence with Chinese troops on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says no foreign soldiers are inside Indian borders and no territory has been lost.

China has not released any information about its casualties since the clashes at the disputed Himalayan border.

The two nuclear powers accuse each other of crossing the poorly demarcated border and provoking the fight.

India has said that both sides suffered losses during the fighting in the Galwan Valley, in Ladakh.