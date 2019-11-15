India PM Modi appeals for calm as protests grow

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm as violent protests against a new law on illegal migrants continued for a fifth day.

Large rallies have been taking place in the capital Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata (formerly Calcutta).

Monday’s protests came a day after clashes between police and protesters in Delhi left at least 50 injured.

Protesters are angry at a law entitling citizenship to some non-Muslim migrants from three Muslim-majority countries.

The leader of India’s opposition Congress Party, Sonia Gandhi, accused the government of creating an atmosphere of religious tension for political interests.

The protests – which have left six people dead – began in the north-eastern state of Assam last Thursday, before spreading to other parts of northern and eastern India.

But people are divided on why they have taken to the streets. Some critics say the law is anti-Muslim, while others – especially in border regions – fear large-scale migration.