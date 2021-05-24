India PM announces his biggest cabinet reshuffle

Indian PM Narendra Modi has inducted 36 new ministers into his government in the biggest cabinet reshuffle since he came to power in 2014.

At least 12 cabinet members, including IT and health ministers, resigned ahead of the reshuffle to make way for their colleagues.

The new cabinet will have 77 ministers, up from the current figure of 52.

The move comes ahead of elections in important states, including the crucial battleground of Uttar Pradesh.

The new cabinet has been announced amid criticism of the government over its handing of the pandemic and a faltering economy. The second wave of Covid-19 killed thousands and ravaged even small towns and cities.

Among those who were sworn in on Wednesday are Jyotiraditya Scindia, 50, a former opposition MP who switched to Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year; Sarbananda Sonowal, the 58-year-old former chief minister of Assam state, and former Congress party leader Narayan Rane.