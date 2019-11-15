India observes nationwide candlelight vigil in fight against coronavirus

People across India turned off all lights in their homes and had candles and lamps lit, or flashlight and mobile phone lights turned on to observe a nationwide candlelight vigil yesterday night.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of India to hold a nationwide candlelight vigil on Sunday at 9 p.m. local time, for nine minutes, in a show of solidarity for the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi said it was important for every Indian to realize that he or she wasn’t alone in this fight.

Social media has lit up with images of the vigil.

Photos posted online show India’s President Kovind and the country’s first lady with candles at the Presidential Palace.

Prime Minister Modi was seen lighting a lamp at his residence.

China’s ambassador to India, India’s Home Minister, Bollywood star couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were just some of the people across the country posting images online as they observed the vigil.